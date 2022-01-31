Water main break on Harvard Avenue causing flooding issues

CLEVELAND — A water main break is causing issues on Harvard Avenue and on nearby East 116th Street in Cleveland Monday.

A water main break was reported in the 11800 block of Harvard Avenue, where Cleveland Water has barrels in the area.

The water turned into ice, covering a minivan in a cube of ice.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. A water main break in the 11800 block of Harvard Avenue.

According to a News 5 photojournalist at the scene, the water is flowing south on East 116th Street and then flooding the low area before the railroad tracks.

In the map below, the water main break is represented as the star and the flooded area is indicated by the circle.

Mike Vielhaber

The Cleveland Division of Police has the southbound lanes of East 116th Street at Harvard Avenue.

News 5 has reached out to Cleveland Water for more information.

