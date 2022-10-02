'We can make a difference': Local leaders, organizations hope 'Stop the Violence' rallies will increase safety

CLEVELAND — There’s a call out to stop the violence in Northeast Ohio.

This comes after local leaders say they have had enough and are now doing something about it.

When Ministry of Reconciliation Executive Director Gail Reese looks around and sees what’s happening to kids, she says it breaks her heart.

“12-year-old killing 15-year-old, 17-year-old losing his life right outside of a high school,” said Reese.

At times, Reese and Veda Ray say the pain is unbearable for them to see and hear.

“The terror of waking up of waking up to gunshots at 4 o’clock in the morning with children in the house and the fear of not knowing if anyone in your house has been shot,” said Veda Ray.

These traumatic events are the motivation behind Reese’s 'Stop the Violence' campaigns.

Her group, along with local leaders and organizations, hosted one Saturday at Glenville High School, hoping to make a difference in their community.

“We cannot sit back as the community and not do something,” said Reese.

Reese says their goal is to teach students and adults how to deal with their feelings and pain through different workshops like anger management and conflict resolution.

One class by Maurice and his wife Rosalind Holloway even taught students the power of social media.

“While it can be utilized for great things, it also has a negative aspect and so they need to be mindful of that and focus more on the positive,” said Maurice Holloway.

“Words have power and once it’s out there, it’s out there so we ask them before they speak even to retaliate if they feel that’s necessary, be careful with your words,” said Rosalind Holloway.

This way residents like ray won’t have to live in fear.

“Violence isn’t the ultimate answer to the question,” said Ray.

“We can make a difference. We might not can stop it all. But we can do it one at a time,” said Reese.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.