We now know who planted the garden on a Euclid Avenue sidewalk. The answer was right under our nose.

CLEVELAND — The mystery has been solved. The guerrilla gardeners who planted a small garden in a sidewalk hole on Euclid Avenue have been identified.

Sometimes the answer is right under your nose.

It turns out Jack Brancatelli, who was interviewed by News 5 and told us he was a random bystander who admired the garden was actually one of the guys behind the garden. In the spirit of prolonging the hijinks, he did not reveal his role in its creation to us.

Scene first reported that Brancatelli and his two college friends, Zach Schauer and Vince Lucic, were the guerrilla gardeners who claimed responsibility for turning the sidewalk eyesore into an urban horticulture masterpiece. The guerrilla gardeners planted the garden early Tuesday morning while, presumably, most of Downtown Cleveland was still asleep. They said they did it for fun.

The finished garden garnered an overwhelmingly positive response, prompting the guys to reveal themselves, according to Scene.

UPDATE: As of this morning, the "Victory Garden" was still there... and the City of Cleveland now tells us the property owner is responsible for that stretch of sidewalk.



Who is the guerilla gardener? It's the million dollar question. https://t.co/03OTiR4VaA — Mike Brookbank (@brookbanktv) May 18, 2022

Sadly, it appears downtown's most popular pop-up garden is no more, according to a Cleveland photographer's social media post.

