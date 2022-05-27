'Wenzler's Warrior' runner heading to Buffalo Marathon to honor friend's legacy

CLEVELAND — Mike Scanlan never runs alone.

“When I’m by myself, very often I’m thinking of Chris,” Scanlan says.

Chris Wenzler, a long-time communications director at John Carroll University, passed away in 2020 after a battle with multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

Now, Scanlan and much of the JCU community affectionately referred to as "Wenzler’s Warriors" are helping continue Chris’ legacy.

Sunday, Scanlan will run the Buffalo Marathon in Wenzler’s honor, with a fundraising goal of $50,000; it’s a benchmark he and the Wenzler family will use to name a Leukemia and Lymphoma Society grant in Chris’ honor.

“Although he won't be there,” Scanlan said, “there's hundreds of people that will be there in spirit who are helping continue his legacy. That's a pretty good alternative."

Donations to Scanlan’s run and the Chris Wenzler grant can be made here.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.