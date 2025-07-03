What does a travel expert say about Cleveland?

CLEVELAND — A world traveler and photographer is focusing his lens on Cleveland.

Jefferson Graham hosts and produces Photowalks for Scripps News.

Graham uses a smartphone to showcase the most photogenic places around the globe.

Good Morning Cleveland anchor Tiffany Tarpley caught up with Graham when he was in Cleveland.

"I think Cleveland is an underrated, beautiful city," said Graham. "I'm amazed by the art deco buildings downtown. I love that Cleveland respects its history. I love these neighborhoods."

Photowalks with Jefferson Graham airs Sundays on Scripps News. The Cleveland episode is scheduled to air Sunday, July 6, at 10 a.m. You can watch through the Scripps News app or website.

