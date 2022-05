CLEVELAND — You don't see this every day.

Someone has planted a garden in the middle of the sidewalk across the street from Heinen's grocery store on Euclid Avenue.

The bricks underneath the garden have been missing for months, so a guerrilla gardener took matters into their own hands.

News 5 has reached out to the city about the sidewalk but has not heard back.

If you're the guerrilla gardener, email newsdesk@wews.com. We would love to speak with you.