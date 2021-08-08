Woman arrested after driving through Cleveland Hopkins fence, entering airfield

CLEVELAND — A woman was arrested after she drove through an airfield fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport Saturday evening, according to the City of Cleveland.

Just after 7 p.m., a woman drove through an airfield perimeter fence line, gaining access to the airfield.

Cleveland police responded and arrested the woman, charging her with operating a vehicle while impaired.

Crews removed the vehicle from the airfield and the fence has since been repaired.

The incident will continue to be investigated, the City said.

