Woman arrested in Cleveland for allegedly killing her mother

CLEVELAND — A 27-year-old woman was arrested in Cleveland Friday for allegedly killing her mother, according to Cleveland police.

Police said officers responded to the 19600 block of Arrowhead Avenue around 10:30 a.m. after family members reported finding the victim face down in the kitchen.

The victim, a 56-year-old woman, had been shot multiple times, police said.

The woman's 27-year-old daughter was later arrested in connection with the homicide. Her name and possible charges haven't been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.

