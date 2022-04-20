Woman dies after shooting in area of West 95th Street and Denison Avenue

CLEVELAND — A woman who was shot on Cleveland’s West Side on Tuesday and later crashed her car in a construction area nearby has died, a spokesperson for EMS said.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a woman was shot in the area of West 95th Street and Denison Avenue.

Our overnight photojournalist was on scene earlier this morning.

Overnight shooting investigation on West 95th in Cleveland. This had two major scenes one at W95 and Denison where it seems the shooting happened and a 2nd scene where the victim crashed into a construction area at Mercedes Cotner Park at the end of W95. Working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/vNUSvPWHb3 — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) April 20, 2022

EMS said crews responded to a crash in the area of West 95th Street and Maywood Avenue, where a 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mike Vielhaber | News 5 Cleveland. Scene of fatal shooting in the area of West 95th Street and Denison Avenue.

News 5 Cleveland has reached out to authorities for additional information.

