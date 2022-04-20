Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

Woman dies after shooting in area of West 95th Street and Denison Avenue

Later crashed car into construction area
Scene of crash after a fatal shooting on Cleveland's West Side.
Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 8.11.57 AM.png
Posted at 8:27 AM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-20 08:27:22-04

CLEVELAND — A woman who was shot on Cleveland’s West Side on Tuesday and later crashed her car in a construction area nearby has died, a spokesperson for EMS said.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a woman was shot in the area of West 95th Street and Denison Avenue.

Our overnight photojournalist was on scene earlier this morning.

EMS said crews responded to a crash in the area of West 95th Street and Maywood Avenue, where a 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Screen Shot 2022-04-20 at 8.11.44 AM.png
Scene of fatal shooting in the area of West 95th Street and Denison Avenue.

News 5 Cleveland has reached out to authorities for additional information.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?