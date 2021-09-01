Woman found dead inside Cleveland home after man says he shot his wife, police say

CLEVELAND — A woman was found shot to death inside a Cleveland home Wednesday after police received a call from a man who claimed he shot his wife, according to preliminary information released from the Cleveland Division of Police.

At approximately 5 a.m., a man called 911 reporting he shot his wife at a home in the 1300 block of East 90th Street.

Officers responded to the home where an elderly man and two children were leaving the home uninjured.

SWAT members went inside the home where they say a woman was found shot to death.

A man was also found with a gunshot wound and was transported by EMS to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center in critical condition.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Police said members of the homicide responded to investigate the possibility of an attempted murder/suicide.

There were no other occupants inside the home, police said.

News 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.

