Woman fractures both legs, face when struck by vehicle that fled scene in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND — A 52-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle Thanksgiving evening while crossing the street in Cleveland, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

Around 11:50 p.m., the woman was walking on West 25th Street and Trowbridge Avenue when she used the crosswalk to cross the street.

While within the crosswalk, the woman was struck by an unknown vehicle, police said.

The vehicle that struck the woman fled the scene.

Police said the woman was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by EMS where she was treated for fractures to both legs and her face.

The incident remains under investigation.

