Woman hospitalized after minivan crashes into storefront off Lorain Avenue

CLEVELAND — A woman was hospitalized in stable condition after a minivan crashed into a building off Lorain Avenue on Tuesday.

Cleveland police responded to a crash in the 9600 block of Lorain Avenue, where a minivan slammed into what appeared to be a glass storefront.

Dave Kraska. Scene of a crash on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

Dave Kraska. Scene of a crash on Lorain Avenue in Cleveland.

A 26-year-old woman was transported in stable condition, according to an EMS spokesperson.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.