Woman in critical condition after attic fire at home in Cleveland's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood

House fire on East 125th Street and Signet in Cleveland.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Feb 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-03 12:05:56-05

CLEVELAND — A woman was transported in critical condition after a house fire in Cleveland’s Mt. Pleasant neighborhood, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Firefighters received a call just after 10 a.m. and crews were quickly dispatched to the 12400 block of Signet Avenue, where firefighters found a well-involved attic fire in a three-story home.

Lt. Mike Norrman, of the Cleveland Division of Fire, said the volume of the fire and the challenges with the water supply due to frigid temperatures prompted an exterior attack.

Firefighters battle house fire on Signet Avenue amid frigid temperatures.

An adult female from the home was found outside in the street when firefighters arrived.

She was transported in critical condition to MetroHealth Medical Center.

Firefighters battle house fire on Signet Avenue amid frigid temperatures.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. The home was heavily damaged and firefighters found a lot of debris inside.

House fire on East 125th Street and Signet in Cleveland.

