Woman killed, another injured in shooting outside business on Elmwood Avenue in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — A woman was killed and another woman was injured after a shooting that led to a crash on Cleveland's West Side on Thanksgiving, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

Officers responded at 2:25 a.m. to the 12500 block of Elmwood Avenue where a vehicle had crashed.

A 26-year-old woman was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside the car. She was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

A 23-year-old woman was also found with multiple gunshot wounds. She was also transported to MetroHealth. Her condition is unknown.

David Hatala. Scene of homicide on Elmwood Avenue.

Preliminary information indicated that the 26-year-old woman was a former employee and the 23-year-old woman is a current employee of a business on Elmwood Avenue.

David Hatala. Scene of homicide on Elmwood Avenue.

Police said there was a verbal fight between the two victims and another employee. Shots were heard in the area.

A person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 216-623-5464.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.