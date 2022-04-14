Woman rescued from under car in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — An East Cleveland woman is recovering after a car backed over her in a store parking lot Wednesday. She made it out with non life threatening injuries thanks to a group of Good Samaritans who lifted the car off of her.

“It was really nice to see that everyone pitched in to help one another to help someone else out in their time of need,” said East Cleveland Police Department Commander Dominique King.

The department posted a photo on Facebook Wednesday afternoon, showing the group of people who they say sprang into action when the woman got trapped.

It happened in a Family Dollar parking lot off Euclid Avenue.

The woman is an employee at the store. King said somehow she was dragged underneath the car while the driver was backing up.

Passersby who saw it happen didn’t waste any time helping out.

“The citizens and the officer went over there and they were able to lift the car off of her to help her get from underneath and get her to medical attention that she needed,” said King.

King said the woman suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to University Hospitals for treatment. Officers took the information of all the people who helped out and will be asking the city council to recognize them for their actions.

“It was heartwarming to see that people still care about one another and want to do what they can and even physically lifting cars to do so,” said King.

King hopes other people are encouraged by their selflessness.

“If you see something, do something, you know, don't just stand out there and pull out your phone and broadcast on social media. Jump in there, help each other and get back into the old school way of doing things before social media,” said King.

