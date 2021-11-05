Woman struck, killed by dump truck while crossing intersection of East 21st Street and Chester Avenue

CLEVELAND — A woman was struck and killed by a dump truck as she crossed the street in a crosswalk zone Wednesday, according to the Cleveland Division of Police.

At approximately 7:55 a.m., a 1998 Mack dump truck was stopped at a red light in the southbound lanes of East 21st Street at Chester Avenue, police said. A 33-year-old woman was standing at the northeast corner of the intersection.

The traffic signal turned green and the pedestrian crossing signal changed to the "Walk" sign.

As the 33-year-old woman walked in the roadway, she was struck by the dump truck, which was turning right.

The 33-year-old woman was knocked to the ground and the truck’s rear tires ran her over. She was transported to MetroHealth Medical Center where she died.

The 69-year-old driver of the dump truck was not injured.

News 5 has reached out to officials for further information.

