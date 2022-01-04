Woman stuck and killed in hit-skip on West 56th Street in Cleveland, police say

CLEVELAND — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Cleveland’s West Side on Dec. 30, according to a report from the Cleveland Division of Police.

Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, police responded to the area of West 56th Street and Storer Avenue where a female witness said she saw two females assisting a woman who was on the ground in the middle of the street.

The witness told police that she didn’t see a vehicle hit the woman, but when the two females assisting the pedestrian saw ambulance sirens, they fled the area in two separate vehicles, the report stated.

A man nearby the crash scene said a silver sedan struck the pedestrian.

A neighbor who woke up to a loud bang and to his dog barking said he looked out his window and saw the female pedestrian in the middle of the road. The neighbor recognized the victim as his neighbor and walked across the street to notify her mother, the report stated.

The female pedestrian was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

No further information has been released at this time.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.