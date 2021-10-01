Women's March Cleveland rally taking place Saturday in Ohio City

CLEVELAND — The Women’s March Cleveland rally advocating for reproductive and civil rights will be held Saturday at noon at Market Square in Ohio City, according to organizers.

The event takes place at Market Square, located across from the West Side Market and will begin at noon followed by a 1:30 p.m. march.

The following six keynote speakers will address the crowd at the noon rally.

11th Congressional District Nominee Shontel Brown

Former Ohio Senator Nina Turner, of Clevelan

State Sen. Nickie Antonio of Lakewood

Cleveland Ward 5 Councilwoman Delores Gray

Activist Cheryl Lessin

CEO of Journey Center for Safety and Healing Melisa Graves

The Women’s March Cleveland will join cities nationwide in an effort to rally for reproductive and civil rights in the midst of the recent Texas court ruling over abortion.

"We will fight for the voting, civil and reproductive rights of women in Cleveland, in greater Cleveland, in Ohio, and in the country. And we want jobs, and equal pay as well as a minimum wage and access to quality healthcare. We want safe and affordable housing, criminal justice reform, educational equity and fair redistricting of congressional and state house and senate districts in Ohio. We call for police to value Black lives as if they were their own, and we support the LGBTQ community. We denounce mass incarceration, racism, sexism, excessive force, religious bigotry, and discrimination in any form or fashion," organizers said according to the Women's March website.

