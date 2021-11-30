Yippee-ki-yay — Great Lakes Brewing Company hosting 'Die Hard' themed dinner with beer pairings

CLEVELAND — You can get together and have a few laughs at the Great Lakes Brewing Company for a special “Die-Hard”-themed holiday Brewmaster's Dinner on Dec. 14.

If you love beer and action movies, particularly “Die Hard,” you’ll want to reserve your tickets to this one-night event on Dec. 14 at 6:15 p.m. Nakatomi Tower was unavailable; the event will be at GLBC's tasting room in Cleveland.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company. 'Die Hard' inspired dinner at Great Lakes Brewing Company.

The 1988 movie is about a New York City Police Department officer who tries to save his wife and others taken hostage by German terrorists at a Christmas party in Los Angeles.

Not only is it considered one of the best action movies of all time, but it’s also considered one of the best Christmas movies, which is a festive debate you’re likely to have at the themed dinner event.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company. 'Die Hard' inspired dinner at Great Lakes Brewing Company.

Gather with other like-minded beer and action movie die-hards at the tasting room where guests will enjoy a festive five-course menu inspired by the “Die Hard” movie.

The Great Lakes Brewing Company. 'Die Hard' inspired dinner at Great Lakes Brewing Company.

Each dish will be crafted by the chefs at the brewery and each one will be paired with seasonal and year-round beers.

Welcome Beer: Christmas Ale

Course One: Nakatomi Tower Sticky rice, salmon, pickled vegetables, sesame ginger sauce Paired with Crushworthy Lo-Cal Citrus Wheat

Course Two: The German Twins Dortmunder Gold-infused currywurst, knockwurst, sauerkraut Paired with Dortmunder Gold Lager

Course Three: The Detonators "Yippie Ki-Yay Mother Clucker" spicy chicken spring rolls Paired with TropiCoastal Tropical IPA

Course Four: Cowboy and Hans Smoked pork loin, crispy pork schnitzel, bitter greens, spicy slaw Paired with Wet Hopped IPA

Course Five: Happy Trails Yellow sponge cake, cinnamon cream, cranberry purée Paired with Barrel Aged Christmas Ale

Menu subject to change.

Each ticket is $85 and includes the five-course dinner and beer pairings.

Proof of vaccination is required for all guests.

Click here for more details and to purchase tickets.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.