Cleveland Metroparks announces 4 new 5K races through zoo and parks

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metroparks and CrossCountry Mortgage have launched four new races that will take participants through the Cleveland Metroparks and the zoo.

The race series kicks off with the Earth Day 5K on April 23 at 8:30 a.m. Pre-registration is available now through April 18. Participants receive entry into the zoo, refreshments, and a custom race shirt and finisher medal.

A portion of the proceeds from the Earth Day 5K supports green practices and sustainability efforts at the zoo. After the race, families can explore the Party for the Planet at the zoo, a day-long Earth Day celebration with special programming for the whole family.

Pre-registration for each race is $30, or take the CrossCounty Mortgage challenge and sign up for all four races to save $20.

“The new Cleveland Metroparks Race Series with CrossCountry Mortgage is all about getting active outdoors, exploring nature, and supporting a great cause,” said Cleveland Metroparks CEO Brian M. Zimmerman in a news release. “Join us for the Earth Day 5K and kick-off this walk and run towards a healthier planet.”

Additional races for 2022 series include:

Whiskey Island 5K on July 17: Explore the Whiskey Island Trail and Wendy Park Bridge as part of this new run and walk to benefit Cleveland Metroparks’ trails.

The Cleveland Metroparks. Whiskey Island 5K.

Future For Wildlife 5K on October 9: Help Cleveland Metroparks Zoo secure a future for wildlife by running for conservation efforts to protect animals in the wild.

The Cleveland Metroparks. Future For Wildlife 5K.

Veterans 5K on November 12: Walk or run through Edgewater Beach at this inaugural race to support our nation’s veterans.



