Cleveland Metroparks breaks ground on world-class sailing center

CLEVELAND — Nine months ago, we told you about plans the Cleveland Metroparks had for a world-class sailing center at the East 55th Street Marina. Now, those plans are a step closer to becoming reality.

Today, the Cleveland Metroparks broke ground on the Patrick S. Parker Community Sailing Center.

There will be learning spaces, community areas, concessions, dining and stunning views of the lake.

Renderings released by the Metroparks show the vision for two new facilities at the marina. An eastern building will house all the classrooms, dining and retail.

Plus, a boathouse to the west.

The center will be a year-round operation and connect Downtown Cleveland to University Circle. It's a multi-million-dollar investment in the community.

Funding came from the Parker Hannifin Corporation, Jack Cleveland Casino, Joseph and Morton Mandel Supporting Foundation and the Cleveland Foundry.

The center is expected to open next year.