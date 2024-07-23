Cleveland Metroparks opens Astorhurst Disc Golf Course in Bedford Reservation

Cleveland Metroparks announced the opening of Astorhurst Disc Golf Course in Bedford Reservation Tuesday morning.

According to Cleveland Metroparks, the 18-hole, par 65 course spans 10,494 total yards and features amateur, professional and competitive tee boxes.

Unlike the other nine golf courses, the disc course is the first of its kind at the Metroparks.

Cleveland Metroparks stated the Astorhurst Disc Golf Course was constructed in-house and utilizes elevation changes, rolling hills and wooded areas that were part of a golf course turned public park.

Metroparks said the course is open daily during regular park hours, and players must provide their own disc golf discs.

Restoring Astorhurst Park

Cleveland Metroparks stated major issues have impacted the water quality of Tinker's Creek, including loss of wetlands, loss of greenspace and habitat, excess nutrients and stream bank erosion. Preserving Astorhurst Park is helping combat these issues.

The 30-mile-long creek is the largest tributary of the Cuyahoga River, with a watershed spanning four counties and 24 communities. Protection of Astorhurst has helped preserve a significant amount of Tinker's Creek and headwater streams and floodplains associated with it, according to the Metroparks.

