Cleveland Metroparks wants to hire 1,000 season employees for the summer

Posted at 10:33 AM, Feb 26, 2024
Looking for a job for the summer? There are a ton of positions available at the Cleveland Metroparks for the upcoming spring and summer months.

The Metroparks said it plans to hire around 1,000 employees for a "wide variety" of positions at its different parks, golf courses, retail shops, marinas and the zoo.

If you're interested, the park system is hosting a job fair on March 9 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Stillwater Place in Cleveland, 3900 Wildlife Way.

You can also CLICK HERE for more information.

