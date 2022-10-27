Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomes 3 new bison to the family

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo welcomed in their latest addition, three female bison from the Minnesota Zoo, according to a Facebook post from the Zoo.

Blue, 6-years-old, Grun, 2-years-old, and Topaz, 5-months-old, will be kept in the Zoo's Wilderness Trek during normal hours of operation for guests to see.

Bison are the largest terrestrial animal in North America, with females being 7-10 feet long. They can also grow up 5 feet tall at the tallest point of their humps.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.