Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation makes getting an attorney affordable this summer

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Foundation believes there is a significant justice gap in Cuyahoga County. The organization receives about 1,500 calls a month from folks who need legal help. Many of those people find themselves unable to afford an attorney.

The Bar Foundation estimates that 75% of Americans had at least one civil legal need in the last year. 90% of those individuals received inadequate or no legal help because they could not afford to hire a lawyer.

The mission of the Bar Foundation is "Lawyers Giving Back," supporting impactful programs that provide pro bono legal services, law-related education, and mentoring to those in need. It is unveiling a new program for Clevelanders this summer. The Cleveland Legal Collaborative is a social justice legal incubator designed to serve those caught in the justice gap. Those individuals often make too much to qualify for free legal services but do not make enough to afford a market-rate attorney.

The Collaborative will host 6 fellows, lawyers who are within their first 5 years of practice and who are dedicated to serving those in the justice gap. They will learn how to build a practice while also learning how to practice law. It is an 18-month paid fellowship.

To support the work of the collaborative for generations to come, The Rock the Foundation Gala will be held on Feb. 17.

The gala will be at the Music Box Supper Club, which involves dinner, dessert, open bars, raffles and a variety of entertainment.

Cleveland cover band Sunrise Jones will serve as the main entertainment in the Concert Hall. Popular performing duo Rick and Sharona will perform their Vegas-style nightclub act in the Supper Club.

The theme is a magical night, so guests can interact with magicians or get a reading from one of the real-life psychics, palm readers or tarot card readers.

Those who need legal assistance will be able to access the Collaborative this summer. Support of the Bar Foundation through events like Rock the Foundation raises funds so we can expand the Bar’s impact for generations to come.

Find tickets here or call 216-696-3525.