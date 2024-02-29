Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus catches on fire Wednesday

IMG_1084 (1).jpg
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Roosevelt Oliver / News 5
IMG_1084 (1).jpg
Screenshot 2024-02-29 161740.png
Posted at 4:25 PM, Feb 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-29 16:25:02-05

A Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus caught on fire Wednesday, according to the Newburgh Heights Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched to E.49th Street, the bus was parked at the bus depot, authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and cooled the propane tanks.

The bus was deemed a total loss, according to authorities.

Screenshot 2024-02-29 161740.png

The school district said no students were on the bus at the time of the fire.

We Follow Through
Want us to continue to follow through on a story? Let us know.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we follow through