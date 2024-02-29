Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus catches on fire Wednesday

A Cleveland Metropolitan School District bus caught on fire Wednesday, according to the Newburgh Heights Fire Department.

The fire department was dispatched to E.49th Street, the bus was parked at the bus depot, authorities said. Firefighters extinguished the fire and cooled the propane tanks.

The bus was deemed a total loss, according to authorities.

Newburgh Heights Fire Department

The school district said no students were on the bus at the time of the fire.