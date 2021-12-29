Cleveland Metropolitan School District goes to remote learning for first week of 2022

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon announced Wednesday that students will learn remotely from Jan. 3 to 7, the first full week of the new year.

According to Gordon, the decision was made due to the "dramatic increase of positive COVID cases in the city of Cleveland."

Remote learning will be for every school in the district, Gordon said. Monday is a staff professional day and student classes resume on Tuesday.

Gordon said students should follow their normal school schedules and log onto their classes remotely, following direction from their teachers.

"It is critically important that students fully participate in this remote learning week as part of their attendance and classroom instruction," Gordon said.

Additionally on Monday, school buildings will be open for families to pick up lunches for their children as well as for students to pick up their laptops or tablets if needed.

A decision for the second week of learning will come at a later date.

"As an additional way of protecting your health and the health of those around you. We will continue to monitor the health data throughout the week to determine our ability to return to in person learning hopefully for the week of Jan. 10, and I will update our entire school community again early next week," Gordon said.

COVID-19 in Cleveveland and Cuyahoga County

According to the Cleveland Department of Public Health, the city has reported 67,588 cases since the pandemic began. More than 500 people have been hospitalized for the disease in the last 30 days. Sixteen people have died in the last month.

As far as Cuyahoga County goes, there have been 218,605 cases since the start of the pandemic, according to the Ohio Department of Health. More than 10,500 people have been hospitalized and 2,797 people have died in the county since the pandemic began.

