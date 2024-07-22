Watch Now
Cleveland mother gets life in prison for murdering her 3-year-old son

Timmeka Eggleton
News 5 Cleveland
Timmeka Eggleton in court on July 22 for her sentencing. She was given life in prison for the murder of her 3-year-old son, Curtis Witcher.
Posted at 12:05 PM, Jul 22, 2024

A 31-year-old Cleveland woman will spend the rest of her life behind bars after being found guilty of murder for the death of her 3-year-old child last summer.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, Tammeka Eggleton pleaded guilty to murder, felonious assault and endangering children last month for killing her son, Curtis Witcher.

“His mother gained custody from his foster parents who raised and loved him, and she promptly beat him to death,” said Prosecutor Michael C. O’Malley. “She deserves to spend the rest of her life in prison.”

On June 14, 2023, Cleveland police officers responded to a store near East 79th Street and Euclid Avenue for an unresponsive child in a stroller, authorities said. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the boy's death a homicide and said the manner of death was blunt force trauma.

The prosecutor's office said Eggleton "provided false information about the events leading up to her child’s death."

Eggleton will be eligible for parole after serving 31 to 35 years in prison.

