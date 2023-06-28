Mother who allegedly killed her 3-year-old son indicted on murder charges

A 30-year-old woman who authorities say allegedly killed her 3-year-old son and then lied to investigators about his death has been indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on multiple charges.

According to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office, the mother, Timmeka Eggleton, is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault and endangering children.

On June 14, Cleveland Police officers responded to a store near East 79th Street and Euclid Avenue for an unresponsive child in a stroller, authorities said. The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office ruled the boy's death a homicide and said the manner of death was blunt force trauma.

The prosecutor's office said Eggleton "provided false information about the events leading up to her child’s death."

The boy's death was the second case in a week involving a mother charged for allegedly killing their child. In a separate case, a 31-year-old mother is accused of leaving her 16-month-old daughter home alone in a Pack-N-Play while she vacationed in Puerto Rico and Michigan.

“It is not very often in your career where you have two separate cases in one week charging a parent for murdering their child,” said Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “My heart breaks for everyone that loved this boy. As a parent, it is horrific to think that a mother would kill her three-year-old son.”

