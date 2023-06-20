Toddler dies after being left home alone while mother goes on weeklong vacation, court docs state

A 31-year-old Cleveland mother has been charged for the death of her 16-month-old daughter she allegedly left alone for eight days while she vacationed in Puerto Rico and Detroit, Michigan.

According to Cleveland Municipal Court records, the mother, Kristel A. Candelario, 31, is charged with murder, a first-degree felony.

Authorities responded to the 3100 block of West 97th Street on June 16 after Candelario found her child unresponsive. She told police that she had left the 16-month-old at home alone while she went on vacation from June 8 to 16, court records state.

Police said the child's Pack N Play "consisted of soiled blankets and a bottom liner saturated with urine and feces," according to court records.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't said what the child's official cause of death is, but court records state she was "extremely dehydrated."

The mother is currently being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.