Cleveland Police arrest mother for death of 3-year-old son

News 5
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jun 19, 2023
A homicide investigation is underway after a 3-year-old boy died Saturday afternoon in Cleveland.

Authorities responded to the 7900 block of Euclid Avenue around 3:20 p.m. for an unresponsive child.

The boy was taken to Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital and pronounced dead, police said.

Officers arrested the mother, but her charges haven't been announced.

No further information has been released.

