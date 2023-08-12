Cleveland Municipal Court hosting a clinic for drivers with suspended licenses

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Municipal Court is holding a driver's license reinstatement clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Phillis Wheatly Association at 4450 Cedar Ave. in Cleveland.

Right now, more than 200,000 Ohioans can't legally drive because their driver's licenses are suspended.

That's not because they did something behind the wheel but because they couldn't pay fines. Those suspensions can saddle people with debt and force them to make difficult decisions.

