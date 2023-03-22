Cleveland musician rewrites iconic baseball anthem 'Centerfield' in honor of Super Fan, John Adams

Colin Dussault, a Cleveland musician, has rewritten "Centerfield" in his song "Left Centerfield" to pay homage to Guardian's Super Fan, the late John Adams.

"Centerfield" written by John Fogerty, is an iconic baseball anthem.

Adams, a pillar of the Guardians institution and the team's official No. 1 fan, began his time with the team as a kid, banging on seats at Old Municipal Stadium.

RELATED: Legendary Cleveland baseball fan John Adams has died

Dussault wrote, sings lead and plays harmonica on the acoustic "Left Centerfield" along with Jim Tigue, bassist/backup vocalist Eroc Sosinski and Jimmy Stamper on the drum, according to a news release provided by Dussault.

Proceeds from the sale of the song will be donated to the John J. Adams Scholarship Fund, a non-profit created by Adams to support music, dance and the visual and industrial arts.

Find more information, including how to purchase the song here.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Evening

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.