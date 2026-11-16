Durand Bernarr might score another Grammy win after being announced as a nominee in two categories for next year's awards.

Bernarr, who was born and raised in Cleveland, was nominated for his self-titled album, "BERNARR." He was nominated for Best Progressive R&B Album, a category he won in 2026 for "BLOOM," and Best Traditional R&B Performance for "I Found Myself."

Other nominees for Best Progressive R&B Album:

Thundercat for "Distracted"

Leon Thomas III for "PHOLKS"

Tank And The Bangas for "The Last Balloon"

Moonchild for "Waves"

Other nominees for Best Traditional R&B Performance:

The Womack Sisters for "If I Let You"

Leon Thomas III for "My Muse"

Jill Scott for "Beautiful People"

Lalah Hathaway for "Can't Let Go"

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Along with his solo work, Bernarr has collaborated with Erykah Badu, The Internet, Teedra Moses, Kaytranada and Anderson .Paak.

“It’s a privilege to congratulate all the incredible music creators recognized in this year’s Grammy nominations,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. in a statement. “From first-time nominees to artists reaching career milestones, it’s inspiring to see musicians at every stage of their careers represented. Together, they reflect the extraordinary diversity of genres, crafts and backgrounds that make up our community. We look forward to a remarkable season of celebration, and I’m grateful to our Voting Members for their continued commitment to honoring the music that moves us year after year.”

The 2027 Grammy Awards will air Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. Eastern, live on News 5 for the first time since 1972, from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. It will also stream on Disney+ and Hulu.