Cleveland native, journalist tackles interesting questions about city in new book

Cleveland native Jim Sweeney, a former reporter with the Plain Dealer and News Herald, tackles interesting questions about the city in his new book "What's the Deal with Dead Man's Curve? And Other Really Good Questions About Cleveland".

"I was born and raised here, as you mentioned. I was a reporter in town for more than 20 years, and I thought I knew the city as well as anyone, Sweeney said. "But then I realized that there are things that you take for granted simply because they’ve always been around, like the east-west divide, Dead Man’s Curve, and I thought it would be fun to explore the reasons why things are the way they are in Cleveland."

The book dives into dozens of frequently asked questions with entertaining and thoughtful answers from the veteran journalist.

Some of the questions explored include:

• Why Do Clevelanders Wear So Many Cleveland T-shirts?

• Do We Really Need All These Suburbs?

• How Can People Still Love the Browns Despite Decades of Crummy Football?

• Who Is That Building Named After?

• Why Are There So Many Different Bridges Over the Cuyahoga?

• Why Is an Airport Taking Up All that Prime Downtown Lakefront?

• How Did Cleveland Become a National Punchline?

• Why Doesn’t CSU Have a Football Team?

• Why Is It Called Whiskey Island?

Sweeney's book is available at Northeast Ohio bookstores and online fromAmazon.com and BN.com.