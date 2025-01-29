Cleveland neighborhood deals with low water pressure for 10 days after water main break

CLEVELAND — Water has been flowing down West 187th Street near Puritas Avenue on the southwest side of Cleveland for 10 days.

Residents told News 5 that they had called the City Water Division numerous times without answers as to when the broken pipe would be fixed.

Water crews were out one day early after the break, and they returned Tuesday, drilled holes in the street, and left without any answers.

“We have a hard time with the dishes. We are unable to do our laundry," said one resident who wished not to be identified.

Several residents told News 5 that's because of the water pressure. It declined dramatically after the water main break.

Residents told News 5 that while they are patient, they also want answers.

They have also called the Cleveland Water Division multiple times over the last two weeks with no answers.

“I understand that it's not a geyser, it's not, you know, big issues, but you know, it is detrimental to other people and, you know, house life," said another resident on West 187th Street who wished not to be identified. “I feel like it's gotten worse in the last couple days, even to where the water is flowing more rapidly, and we've had no update."

Noelle Morovic called News 5 to get the answers.

“I reached out because I care about my neighbors," said Morovic. "The more that water runs, it erodes things, and the road is already a mess. So now we're gonna have erosion issues on the road."

News 5 contacted Cleveland's Division of Water, and a spokesperson for the department provided the following statement:

"Due to the recent cold temperatures, our service area is experiencing a number of water main breaks. Our repair crews, as well as contractors, are working hard to address the breaks as quickly as possible. We prioritize breaks based on several factors, including the severity of the break, number of customers affected, and overall system integrity.”

On Tuesday, the spokesperson confirmed that crews were on West 187th Street to begin repairing a 6-inch main.

The crew on West 187th Street Tuesday are expected to return on Wednesday to finish repairs.