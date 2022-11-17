Cleveland non-profit teaches senior citizens digital literacy skills

CLEVELAND — Inside Computer Class C-137, you’ll learn everything from word to excel and cookies to passwords.

The students are seniors, not high school seniors but senior citizens.

Many of the students are interested in broadening their computer skills to jump back into the work force like Stephanie Wright who retired from retail.

“I was at home maybe about two and a half years and I decided that I’ve cleaned the house enough, so it’s time for me to get out here,” said Wright.

A Job List survey found 60% of retirees are reentering the workforce simply because they’re bored.

Wright is now back in the game working as a front desk association at a nonprofit.

“When someone asks me to make some flyers or do some signs, I want to be able to pop them out,” said Wright.

Mastering digital skills is why Daryl Kelley says DigitalC, a Cleveland non-profit aimed at improving digital literacy, is offering this free six-week course.

“They’re getting left behind, many of them still don’t know a lot about technology, aren’t sure how to operate a computer, aren’t sure how to use the internet,” said Kelley.

Though it’s mainly for retirees looking to get back to work, some people like Elizabeth McGowan-Jones who just wants to protect herself online.

“It [the class] has brought me out of fear and doubt,” said Jones. “I can walk in the store and know that I’m able to process what I need because I’ve learned in through this class.”

Jones and many of the other students in this class want to make sure as the world evolves, their skills do the same.

“It’s an awesome thing to have someone to take time to teach seniors because everybody doesn’t have patience with seniors,” said Jones.

To learn more about DigitalC and it's literacy classes, click here.

