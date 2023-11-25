Watch Now
Cleveland PD investigating crash involving Stolen Kia in theater district

Police say two people were detained but have been released
Posted at 7:12 AM, Nov 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-25 07:43:57-05

Cleveland Police are investigating a crash involving a stolen Kia that occurred Saturday morning in the city's theater district.

The Kia crashed into a traffic light pole at the intersection of E. 14th St. and Euclid Ave. in front of the Starbucks located across the street from Allen Theater.

The stolen Kia crashed at E. 14th St. and Euclid Ave.

Cleveland Police said two people were detained but have been released.

Around 6:30 a.m., officers from the Cleveland Clinic Police Department and the Cleveland Police Department were at the scene.

Police have not released details surrounding the crash, including where the vehicle was stolen or if anyone was injured.

