Cleveland photographer suffers heart attack at OSU-Michigan game

The Michigan-Ohio State game may have taken place last month, but a Cleveland photographer is celebrating a victory of his own as a result of the game.

Aaron Josefczyk, a national sports photographer, was taking pictures of the game last month.

After the Buckeyes lost to the Wolverines, Josefcyzk headed back to the media room at the stadium when he started feeling faint.

“I couldn’t breathe deeply. I grabbed my lens and struggled to get up the tunnel. Eventually I got so hot that I got rid of some clothes and told security I was going to get some fresh air outside," Josefcyzk said.

Josefcyzk caught the eye of an usher who alerted paramedics. They transported him on a golf cart ambulance to the medical station.

Doctors at the stadium realized Josefcyzk was having a heart attack and transported him to the University of Michigan Health.

“We greeted Mr. Josefczyk and got another EKG and learned more about his history," said Dr. Michelle Feeney.

Before he was taken to the U-M Health Frankel Cardiovascular Center, Josefczyk, who was wearing a previously hidden Ohio State shirt, noticed something.

Feeney, who graduated from OSU’s medical school in 2020, wore a “block O” pin on her work lanyard.

“I think I got a couple comments about my shirt there, and [Dr. Feeney] leaned over to me and said, ‘I got your back,’ which was the greatest thing,” Josefczyk said.

After four days, Josefcyzk was released from the hospital.

“I still get a little paranoid any time I feel something in my chest, but it’s probably a good thing,” he said.

Josefczyk hopes to return to Ann Arbor in two years to photograph “The Game” once again — with a newfound appreciation for the rival team.

“As much as we all give that team up North a lot of hate, their group of medical professionals saved my life,” he said.