Cleveland Play House cancels final week of 'Light It Up' performances due to COVID-19 concerns

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Play House Announced Friday evening that due to COVID-19 concerns, it has canceled the final week of "Light It Up" out of an "abundance of caution and concern for the safety of the actors, musicians, and crew appearing in the production."

Ticket holders to the events will have options to stream the production online or exchange their tickets for a different production this season.

“Everyone at CPH is fully vaccinated, including the cast, crew, and audiences of our new holiday show Light It Up!. In spite of vaccinations, regular testing, and other safety protocols, members of the cast/crew experienced breakthrough cases of COVID. We are grateful that the few people who tested positive are asymptomatic or experiencing only mild symptoms,” CPH Artistic Director Laura Kepley said. “While heartbroken to close this joyful and uplifting show six days early, we recognize we are not alone as several theatres on Broadway and across the country are in similar situations. We thank our audiences for their compassion, understanding, and support as we continue to navigate this ever-evolving global pandemic. We hope people will enjoy the high-quality digital recording of the production in their homes with their families. This company of artists and technicians are to be commended for their talent, commitment, and graceful professionalism.”

Ticket holders will be contacted in the next few days by Cleveland Play House marketing and audience services team members to go over available options.

“When we learned of the COVID-19 infections earlier this week, we were concerned for the health and safety of the cast, musicians, and crew of the production. We took the necessary precautions by increasing testing and canceling performances accordingly. While understudies and crew were prepared to step in where needed, we were concerned about further potential spread of the virus and that’s what led us to make this very difficult decision. Definitely a disappointing and hard decision as we are in this festive season; however, a necessity for the health and safety of all," said CPH Managing Director Collette A. Laisure.

Anyone who wishes to see the show can buy digital access tickets here. Tickets start at $25.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.