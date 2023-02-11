Cleveland Play House details why 'I'm Back Now' was canceled ahead of premiere

Cleveland Play House has acknowledged there were missteps in efforts to respond to an alleged sexual assault that happened to a Play House actor in the play "I'm Back Now."

It was scheduled to premiere Friday, but was canceled when the show's playwright pulled the rights last month.

In a statement, Cleveland Play House said the artist, "was forcibly kissed by a person not affiliated with CPH in an elevator of an apartment complex where CPH houses its visiting artists."

Cleveland Play House said it offered to help file a police report, but the actor declined.

The statement goes on: "What CPH did not do, and should also have done, was to, one: Immediately notify the director of the show, who was independently contracted by CPH, and two: Immediately move the victim to different housing."

News 5 investigators spoke with the actor, as well as the director of the play.

The actor told News 5 she was shocked to learn the director didn’t know about what she says happened in the elevator.

The director told News 5 that "the lack of care and dismissiveness is heartbreaking."

Cleveland Play House said it started a process of reviewing internal policies and procedures.

