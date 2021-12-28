Cleveland police: 2 arrested in connection with death of 57-year-old man

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have arrested two people in connection with the death of a 57-year-old man earlier this week.

Officers responded to the 13000 block of Lakewood Heights Boulevard near the border of Lakewood on Dec. 26 for a welfare check after a caller told police they saw blood coming out from under a garage door.

Police entered the home and found the victim on the ground in a pool of blood in the garage. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as Chris Dong Vo, police said.

"At this time it is believed that the victim was last seen alive on Dec. 24, 2021," police said.

Authorities have arrested two people but they have not been charged yet.

No further information has been released.

