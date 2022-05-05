Cleveland police arrest man for allegedly shooting mother with shotgun

CLEVELAND — A 36-year-old man in Cleveland was taken into custody Wednesday following the fatal shooting of his mother.

According to Cleveland police, it happened just before 5 p.m. in the 2400 block of West 46th Street in the city's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

A K-9 unit responded to the area and found Cleveland EMS giving aid to a 57-year-old woman who had been shot in the chest, police said. The woman was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center and pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates the victim is the mother of the suspect.

The suspect told police he was "playing" with a shotgun when it went off, police said. A family member, who witnessed the shooting, said they "saw the suspect shoot the victim without any provocation," according to police.

Specific charges haven't been announced. The shooting remains under investigation.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.