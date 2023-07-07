Cleveland Police arrest man, woman for death of their 27-day-old son

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were arrested this week by Cleveland Police for the death of their 27-day-old son.

According to authorities, homicide detectives responded to MetroHealth Medical Center around 9 a.m. on July 4 for an infant who had been brought in by a private car and died.

An investigation revealed the boy had died from blunt force trauma to the head, police said.

Authorities interviewed the parents and another relative, an 18-year-old man, and later arrested all three.

No further information has been released.

The matter remains under investigation.

