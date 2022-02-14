Cleveland police ask for public's help identifying man's body found in sewer

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are asking for the public's help to identify a man found dead inside a sewer near East 164th Street and Euclid Avenue on Feb. 2.

The man has several tattoos.

These are photos of tattoos found on the man that authorities have released to the public in hopes of helping to identify him.

Cleveland police

Cleveland police

Cleveland police

Cleveland police

According to investigators, it appears that one tattoo indicates that the victim has a sister named "Bridget" and another tattoo has the name "Te'naizhai".

Police said that the preliminary investigation indicates the man suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

No arrests have been made at this time, nor has a person of interest been identified.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a cash reward of up to $5,000 may be available.

