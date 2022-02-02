Sewer District employee working in sewer in Cleveland finds human remains, police say

CLEVELAND — An employee for the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District working in a sewer near the border of Cleveland and East Cleveland made a grim discovery Wednesday when they came across what appears to be human remains.

The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating the incident.

According to Cleveland police, officers responded to the 16400 block of Euclid Avenue at around 11:45 a.m. for a report of a deceased person found inside a sewer. On scene, it was learned that the worker found the unidentified remains.

Police said the age and gender of the deceased person's remains are currently unknown.

The remains were handed over to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office for further examination.

No further information has been released. The matter remains under investigation.

