Cleveland police chief, council members take issue with proposed restrictions on city's drones

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department's top brass and some city council members are taking issue with proposed restrictions on the city’s drones.

City Council Safety Committee members want answers from the Cleveland Community Police Commission.

News 5 Investigators discovered that the city purchased drones last February but has yet to put them to official use.

Cleveland police got dinged by the CPC for a test flight last November when they flew a drone during a protest at County Executive Chris Ronayne’s house.

Chief Annie Todd said that an early drone policy had just been approved by the CPC, and they wanted to test the equipment.

Other police agencies, like Parma, have used drones to search for suspects or missing people for eight years.

Today, at the Safety Committee, Councilman Mike Polensek, the safety committee chair, wanted to know where everything stands with Cleveland’s operation.

Todd said the policy is now with the Department of Justice and federal monitors over the Consent Decree.

But with limitations approved by the commission.

According to the policy, unless there are pressing matters, police can’t fly the drone over crowds for surveillance or crowd control.

The CPC has concerns about the First Amendment and free speech.

"You can not have an expectation of privacy in the public realm, that is not a thing that is a completely disjointed from reality position,” Councilman Charles Slife said.

"When I read that section that we could not use them CPD could not use them to monitor a protest, I mean it's asinine,” Polensek said.

In a statement, the CPC says its goal is to protect Cleveland residents' constitutional rights and safety, and monitoring large gatherings created concerns.

Currently, the drones are grounded until a policy is in place.

Polensek wants the commission members to come before them on Jan. 29 to answer their questions.