Cleveland police crackdown on drag racing days after violent citywide street takeovers

CLEVELAND — There was more late-night street chaos in Cleveland; this time it was drag racing on the west side. But those behind the wheels are now on the radar of a new task force looking at street takeovers.

Police Chief Annie Todd says this is more of a traffic issue. But they’ll do some comparisons to see if there’s any connection to the takeovers last weekend.

The takeovers that paralyzed the city could potentially be prosecuted as an aggravated riot.

Cleveland police patrol officers from the First District shut down drag races late Wednesday night on West 139th Street and Enterprise Avenue. Officers ticketed four and towed one car.

“This is something that the first district has continuously been going out and enforcing,” Chief Todd said.

In the daylight, you could see tire marks on the straight line stretch of roadway. It’s an industrial area that Chief Todd says is where you’ll find drag racing.

People who work on West 139th Street say it’s been going on for a year. One shared a video with News 5 Investigators from May 2023.

You can see a car drifting with someone hanging out the passenger window. It is similar to what took place citywide just days ago with people on the street recording their antics.

“When they would find out about it, they’d go out there and break it up...they’d write them tickets and move on it wasn’t like an aggressive crowd,” Todd said.

But that wasn’t the case last weekend.

A takeover on Interstate 90 left drivers shocked and scared even to be out overnight on weekends in Cleveland.

“There are people with guns on the highway. I hope you understand that," said one 911 caller Sunday.

The newly released 911 calls illustrate the danger and fear as crews of cars took over the streets for five hours last Sunday.

“We’re right in the middle of the interstate, they're swarming us with guns,” said another caller.

Police noted 16 locations.

Chief Todd announced a new task force was created to look at street takeovers.

Officers were hit with airsoft BBs and in one case an ambulance was forced to wait to get through an intersection.

The last spot was Interstate 90 near West 14th Street, where a masked mob attacked a party bus.

“What happened over the weekend was very different, that is complete lawlessness and that activity absolutely criminal in nature way beyond traffic offenses,” Todd said.

The chief says that while they don’t believe drag racing is connected to the same groups that do the takeovers, it hasn’t been ruled out.

“We’ve given the information to our task force to compare, to compare the people involved as well as the vehicles involved to see if they are connected,” Todd said.

Moving forward, the chief says they’re planning special police details for street takeovers.

Police arrested an 18-year-old Akron man for the Sept.15 takeover at West 25th Street and Lorain Avenue.

That’s where the intersection was set on fire.

The man is charged with aggravated arson.

Police are still looking for a 20-year-old from Barberton.