Cleveland Police find human remains in storage tote Thursday

The Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating after a storage tote containing human remains was found at a home last Thursday.

According to authorities, on July 20, officers responded to the 3700 block of East 129th Street in the city's Mt. Pleasant neighborhood. Officers had been dispatched to the residence after receiving a tip about a dead body.

Officers taped off the area and waited for homicide detectives to arrive. Once there, investigators searched the backyard, where they found the tote with the remains inside.

The medical examiner hasn't released the person's name or a possible cause of death. It's also unclear how long the remains had been in the tote.

