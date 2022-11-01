Cleveland Police giving out steering wheel locks provided by Hyundai to address theft concerns

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is giving out steering wheel locks supplied through a partnership with Hyundai Motor America following an uptick in stolen cars across the city and country.

The department said it has received 100 steering wheel locks specific to Hyundai cars that are available by request starting Wednesday.

Hyundai and Kia drivers around the country have been targeted. Some blame a viral TikTok video which demonstrates how to steal the vehicles.

The video highlights how thieves can use USB phone chargers to bypass ignition systems in 2011-2021 model Kia vehicles and Hyundai vehicles made between 2015-2021. The cars all have keyed starts and no immobilizer systems to prevent the engines from being started without the correct keys.

“Vehicle thefts create great challenges for residents beyond the loss of property,” said Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond. “The loss of a vehicle can impede one’s daily life in terms of travel to work, school and more. I am thankful to Hyundai Motor America for providing this resource to the citizens of Cleveland.”

Hyundai Motor America released the following statement:

"Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles. While all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media. Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers. Immobilizers became standard on all vehicles produced after November 1, 2021. In order to assist customers with earlier model year vehicles without an immobilizer, Hyundai has been working with and will continue to support local police departments to make steering wheel locks available for affected Hyundai owners. Additionally, Hyundai has identified a Firstech / Compustar security kit that targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles. Beginning October 1, 2022, this security kit will be available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. Hyundai will provide additional details soon, and customers who have questions can always contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151."

If you are interested in obtaining a steering wheel lock, you can contact the CPD Bureau of Community Relations at 216-623-5080. You will be required to show proof of ownership of a Hyundai vehicle to obtain a lock.

